Nearly 300 gm brown sugar seized in Bhubaneswar, 4 held

Bhubaneswar, May 6 (PTI) Police on Tuesday seized nearly 300 gm of brown sugar during separate raids in the city, and arrested four persons, officials said.

The raids were conducted in the Airfield Police Station area – where a man was held with 263 gm of brown sugar, and in Jharpada area – where 30 gm of the drug was seized and three persons apprehended, they said. The search operations were carried out based on intelligence inputs, an official said.

Further investigation is underway.