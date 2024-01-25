Nearly 300 yoga teachers, instructors to witness R-Day parade at Kartavya Path

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Yoga teachers and instructors from various states will witness the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path on Friday as special invitees.

Advertisment

The government has invited 291 yoga teachers and instructors along with their family members for their contribution in providing primary healthcare through yoga at grassroots level across the nation.

These instructors and teachers are engaged in primary health care/wellness sector through AHWCs (Ayush Health and Wellness Centres) working under flagship scheme of National Ayush Mission of Ministry of Ayush, an official statement said.

After the Republic Day event, all these special invitees will also interact with Union Minister of Ayush Sarbanada Sonowal at his residence.

The yoga teachers and instructors associated with AHWCs are part and parcel of the wellness drive through yoga in the primary health care sector of Ayush, the statement said.

They not only provide necessary yoga-related training to the populace but also take care of primary healthcare need, it added. PTI PLB ZMN