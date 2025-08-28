Nearly 3,000 people died of AIDS in Mizoram since 2020: Minister

Aizawl, Aug 28 (PTI) Nearly 3,000 people died of AIDS-related complications in Mizoram from 2020 to July this year, Health Minister Lalrinpuii said on Thursday.

In a written reply to a query from opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) member K Laldawngliana, Lalrinpuii said a total of 2,996 people lost their lives during the period, with the highest number of deaths reported in 2023 at 632.

She said that 561 people died due to the virus in 2024, and 295 others in the current year till July.

During the same period, 11,032 were found living with HIV positive, including 611 in 2025 so far, the minister said.

Lalrinpuii said that altogether 1,928 people are currently infected with AIDS, and 19,837 people are living with HIV positive in the northeastern state.

According to the Mizoram State AIDS Control Society (MSACS), AIDS has so far claimed 5,632 lives since October 1990, when the first HIV-positive case was reported in the state. PTI CORR RBT