Nearly 30,000 boys, girls enrolled in NCC in J-K, Ladakh

Jammu, Oct 6 (PTI) Nearly 30,000 boys and girls are enrolled in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, a senior officer said on Friday.

Major General R K Sachdeva, the additional director general of the NCC Directorate in J&K and Ladakh, visited a camp for cadets at Nagrota on the outskirts of Jammu.

NCC cadets from Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh attended the "Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat" camp.

"About 30,000 NCC cadets are enrolled in J&K and Ladakh directorate and in this year itself, six former cadets have been commissioned as officers of the Indian Army," Major General Sachdeva said.

He said that 400 NCC cadets have joined as Agniveers and 57 were recruited in the Jammu and Kashmir Police and central armed police forces. PTI AB SMN