Nearly 31 lakh central govt employees undergoing training under Mission Karmayogi: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said nearly 31 lakh central government employees are currently undergoing training under Mission Karmayogi, a civil services capacity-building programme.

While reviewing the progress of the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building or Mission Karmayogi here in the presence of Dr R Balasubramanium, Member-HR, Capacity Building Commission (CBC), he emphasised the pivotal role of Civil Services Training Institutes (CSTIs) in standardising and harmonising the quality of training across the board.

Envisioned as one of the largest capacity-building initiatives in government organisations anywhere in the world, Mission Karmayogi aims to create a competent civil service rooted in Indian ethos with a shared understanding of the country's priorities, and working in harmonisation for effective and efficient public service delivery.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, highlighted that nearly 31 lakh employees across the Government of India are currently undergoing training under the mission.

The CBC is organising a 'Civil Services Training Institutes Convention' on August 12 and the minister will be presiding as the chief guest.

The convention aims to grant accreditation to nearly 150 civil service training institutes and distribute accreditation certificates among the 300 registered institutes.

A key objective of the convention is to drive the digitisation of courses on the Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT) platform and to plan future steps for expanding the digital availability of training material.

Singh will also launch several initiatives during the convention, including 'Amrit Gyan Kosh', a knowledge bank designed to nurture shared learning resources.