Nearly 3.75 lakh passengers travel on J-K Vande Bharat trains in six months

Jammu, Dec 31 (PTI) Nearly 3.75 lakh passengers have travelled on the Vande Bharat Express across Jammu and Kashmir over the last six months, marking a significant milestone for the Jammu Railway Division in its first year of operations, officials said.

The premium train service between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar was flagged off on June 6 after the inauguration of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, giving the Valley all-weather rail connectivity with the rest of the country.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said the division has built steady momentum in passenger services, freight movement and revenue. He noted that the division has overcome initial constraints and delivered tangible outcomes in a short period.

"The Vande Bharat Express between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar has so far been availed by nearly 3.75 lakh passengers across two pairs of trains," Singhal told PTI.

The division, inaugurated in January 2025 and notified from June 1, has expanded freight activity by setting up goods sheds and handling consignments ranging from military equipment to commercial cargo.

Infrastructure upgrades included redevelopment of Baijnath Paprola station under the Amrit Bharat Scheme, commissioning of Reasi as a Vande Bharat stoppage, a study tour to the iconic Chenab Bridge, and introduction of a Vande Bharat service between Katra and Amritsar to promote religious tourism, the official said.

According to the officials, the Jammu–Pathankot–Punjab Rail Corridor Scheme, launched on September 15 to support horticulture logistics, has facilitated the movement of more than 20,000 tonnes of apples. The Anantnag goods shed has emerged as a major cargo point, handling over 1.5 lakh tonnes of cement managing automobile rakes, and an FCI foodgrain rake and other commodities such as plastic crates, insulated panels and salt. Military trains carrying tanks and artillery guns were inducted into the Valley for the first time, enhancing strategic mobility.

The officials said the division also handled emergencies by operating special trains and augmenting coaches with 24x7 monitoring after the Pahalgam attack, coordinating with authorities during Operation Sindoor and running a flood relief special train between Katra and Sangaldan after August 26 floods.

On the revenue front, non-fare income was bolstered through digital and static advertising at stations, road-under-bridge spaces, and advertising through LED screens and branding inside Vande Bharat trains. Small commercial outlets and kiosks have generated local employment and supported passenger convenience.

Enforcement drives detected 63,000 cases of ticketless and irregular travel in the last three quarters, bringing about Rs 3.72 crore. Fake tickets were also seized during special checks. Ten employees received the PCCM Award on December 29 for exemplary service, including reuniting missing passengers with families and providing emergency assistance, they said.

New business initiatives included parcel packing at Jammu Tawi and Pathankot Cantt. transport of wolves with the Wildlife Department, molasses traffic worth over Rs 2.7 crore from Tanda station, notification of Chann Arorian goods shed, inward maize rakes to Kathua and introduction of piecemeal paper traffic.

Fifteen rakes of cherries moved from Katra and Jammu to Bandra in May-June and multiple SLRs were leased out for the first time. Safety work included the launch of a monthly safety bulletin, lead-wire-based parcel sealing to reduce fire risks, and crowd management during Navratras, Diwali–Chhath and flight disruptions during the IndiGo crisis.

Officials said the first year reflects rapid institutional stabilisation, improved services, growth in revenue and freight revenue, and improved response system, placing the division as an emerging transport and logistics driver for the region.