Nearly 3,800 candidates elected 'sarpanch' unopposed in Punjab

Chandigarh, Oct 9 (PTI) Nearly 3,800 candidates have been elected unopposed as 'sarpanch' in Punjab, the State Election Commission said on Wednesday.
Elections to 13,229 gram panchayats in Punjab will be held on October 15.
The department said while 3,798 candidates have been elected unopposed as 'sarpanch', a total of 48,861 'panch' have also been elected unopposed.
A spokesperson of the commission said 20,147 nomination papers for the post of 'sarpanch' and 31,381 for that of 'panch' have been withdrawn.
After the withdrawal, 25,588 candidates were in the fray for 'sarpanch' and 80,598 candidates for 'panch' posts.