Nearly 39 lakh cases disposed of in Dec 14 National Lok Adalat: KLSA

Bengaluru, Dec 18 (PTI) The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KLSA) resolved nearly 39 lakh pending cases during the National Lok Adalat held on December 14.

On the directions of the National Legal Services Authority, KLSA set up 1,019 benches at the High Court Legal Services Committee in Bengaluru, Dharwad, and Kalaburagi, as well as at District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) and Taluka Legal Services Committees (TLSCs) across the state.

The benches resolved disputes worth around Rs 2,248 crore on December 14, according to the press release issued by KLSA on Wednesday.

Among the settled cases were 1,581 matrimonial disputes, 82 Real Estate Regulatory Authority cases with a settlement amount of Rs 5.3 crore, and 611 consumer cases with a settlement of Rs 3.5 crore, the release said.

One of the "successfully resolved" cases, heard by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Bengaluru, had been pending for 26 years, it added.

The next National Lok Adalat will be held on March 8, 2025, stated the release.

Lok Adalat is an alternative dispute redressal mechanism where disputes and cases pending in courts of law or at the pre-litigation stage are settled or compromised amicably. It has statutory status and its awards are final.