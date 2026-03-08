Nearly 40 lakh beneficiaries to get Rs 9,000 next week: Himanta on Women's Day

Guwahati, Mar 8 (PTI) Emphasising that women empowerment has been central to Assam's growth story, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, on the occasion of International Women's Day, said that nearly 40 lakh 'Orunodoi' beneficiaries will receive Rs 9,000 each next week.

The consolidated payment comprising grants for four months along with an additional amount will be made on Tuesday, making it a record bank transfer of Rs 3,600 crore on a single day under a government scheme, he claimed.

The single-day transfer to women beneficiaries comes as the state gears up for Assembly elections, when the BJP-led government will seek a third straight term.

"On March 10 at 10.30 am, 40 lakh Orunodoi families will receive Rs 9,000 each," Sarma said in a Facebook Live.

Orunodoi is a flagship poverty alleviation scheme of the current government, under which eligible women beneficiaries receive Rs 1,250 per month.

On the occasion, meetings will be held at the local level across the state, and the CM invited the beneficiary families to attend those, maintaining that it was the support of the people which has been the strength of the government.

"On a single day, Rs 3,600 crore will be transferred to the beneficiaries, it will also be a record," he claimed.

Sarma had announced earlier that payment for four months from January this year, along with an additional amount for Bohag Bihu celebration (marking the Assamese New Year in mid-April), will be paid together in March.

Highlighting his government's focus on women’s development, Sarma said in a post on X: "Empowering women has been central to Assam's growth story. From financial security to education, healthcare and entrepreneurship, our initiatives are helping lakhs of women step forward with confidence and independence." "Today, we celebrate the strength and spirit of Assam's #NariShakti," he added.

In another post seeking support for the party in the coming elections, Sarma said, "One right vote can change the voice inside every home. The focus of @BJP4Assam has been to empower Assam's #NariShakti and every action of ours has reflected this belief." Asserting that the effort to empower women will continue with more rigour, he appealed all to "Choose wisely, choose BJP".

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO), also in a post on the social media site, maintained that major strides have been made for the women of the state.

Under Central and state governments initiatives that have helped women, over 59 lakh tap water connections and more than 51 lakh Ujjwala gas connections for smoke-free kitchens have been provided.

Over 5.5 lakh 'Lakhpati Didis' have been created in the state, more than 900 women-led startups have been opened and 56,000 Anganwadi workers trained.

"On #WomensDay, we celebrate Assam's unstoppable #NariShakti, who are securing futures, leading enterprises & shaping a #ViksitAssam," the CMO added. PTI SSG SSG RG