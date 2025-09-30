Nearly 40 pc land under cultivation damaged in Maharashtra floods, says minister

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Excess rainfall and floods have damaged nearly 40 per cent of land under cultivation in Maharashtra, and the assessment of damages is still underway, a state minister said on Tuesday.

Reports on damage assessment are expected to be completed by October 5, the minister said on condition of anonymity.

Torrential rains and floods last week have damaged crops on lakhs of acres of land in several parts of Maharashtra, including eight districts of Marathwada, and parts of Solapur, Satara and Sangli.

"Some areas are still inaccessible. Officials have been asked to visit the affected areas physically so that no farmer is left out. However, primary estimates indicate that nearly 40 per cent of the total area under cultivation is completely damaged," the minister said.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, state Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the government was working to finalise relief measures.

"By October 5, the damage assessment reports will be completed. Based on that report, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will hold a meeting regarding financial assistance and other measures for rain and flood-affected farmers," he said.

Bawankule assured that the government's priority was to support the affected farming community.

"The state government may delay a couple of its projects, but it will prioritise farmers when it comes to providing assistance," he said, adding that the assistance will be provided over and above the amount prescribed as per norms of the National Disaster Response Force. PTI ND ARU