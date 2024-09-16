Nearly 40,000 drug smugglers held in past 2.5 years: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Sep 16 (PTI) Punjab Police on Monday said it arrested 39,840 drug smugglers and registered 29,152 FIRs in the past two-and-a-half-years.

Sharing details of police action against the drug menace, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sukhchain Singh Gill said police recovered 2,546 kg heroin from across the state after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas.

Police also recovered 2,457 kg opium, 1,156 quintals of poppy husk, and 4.29 crore tablets, capsules, injections of pharma opioids from across the state, he said, adding that Rs 30.83 crore of drug money from the possession of drug smugglers arrested during this period.

Police forfeited properties of 602 big smugglers worth Rs 324.28 crores in these two-and-a-half years, while as many as 192 cases to freeze properties worth 103.50 crore are pending with the competent authority for approval, he said.

The state government has enforced a three-pronged strategy' enforcement, prevention and rehabilitation' to eradicate drugs from the state.

As part of the strategy, Punjab Police has been promoting and creating awareness about section 64-A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, which provides an opportunity to a drug consumer, caught with a few grams of heroin or narcotic powder or rehabilitation.

"As many as 295 drug consumers, caught with little quantity of drugs, in 245 cases availed provision of section 64-A of the NDPS by pledging to undergo the rehabilitation treatment," said the IGP.

He said as part of the ongoing special drive to arrest proclaimed offenders or absconders in drug cases, Punjab Police arrested 2,378 such persons since March 16, 2022.

Divulging details on action against terrorists, the IGP said that police busted 45 terror modules with the arrest of 272 terrorists after recovering 34 rifles, 303 revolvers or pistols, 14 hand grenades and 290 drones.

In action against use of mobile phones inside jails, Punjab Police blacklisted as many as 1,663 IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) numbers and blocked 475 mobile numbers.

Apart from this, at least 6,500 social media accounts glorifying gangsters and promoting violence have been blocked. PTI CHS NB NB