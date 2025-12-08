Nearly 41,000 cases of crimes against women reported in Odisha in 15 months

Bhubaneswar, Dec 12 (PTI) A total of 40,947 cases of crimes against women, including 3,205 rapes, were registered in Odisha in 15 months till September, according to data provided by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the assembly on Monday.

These cases were reported since July 1, 2024, Majhi said, in reply to a written question by BJD legislator Prasanna Acharya.

The BJP came to power in the state in June 2024, ending the 24-year rule of the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government.

The opposition has been regularly criticising Majhi's government, alleging that crimes against women have increased after the BJP came to power in the state.

According to data provided by the CM, 202 cases of attempted rape, 1,476 cases of sexual harassment, 9,851 cases of molestations, 2,310 cases of public disrobing of women, 8,863 cases of kidnapping of women, 796 eve-teasing and 556 stalking cases were registered in the state during the period.

Among the other cases registered were 129 trafficking, 277 dowry homicides, 49 dowry suicides, 5,861 dowry tortures, 6,773 non-dowry tortures and 152 voyeurism.

Four cases of acid attack were also lodged during the period.

Majhi said several steps have been taken to improve the quality of investigation, fast-tracking of the cases and improving the conviction rate.

Investigative Units on Crime Against Women (IUCAW) are functioning in 29 districts. These units take up investigation of important and sensitive cases, he said.

The Bhubaneswar-based Crime Against Women and Children Wing (CAW&CW) monitors the monthly performance of Integrated Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (IAHTU), Special Juvenile Police Unit (SJPU) and IUCAW units of the districts and issues instructions for improvement of functioning, he said.

Majhi said a Children and Women Online Abuse Monitoring Unit is functioning under the CID-Crime Branch to tackle cyber crimes against women and children.

The Child Marriage Prohibition Officers, Protection Officers, and Dowry Prohibition Officers are also working for the safety and security of women and children in the state, he added. PTI BBM BBM SOM