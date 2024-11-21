Nearly 500 decorative streetlights to adorn Mahakumbh venue in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) About 500 decorative streetlights mounted on customised poles with depictions of deities would be installed at the Mahakumbh venue here, illuminating the fairground and offering a breathtaking nighttime spectacle to visitors, officials said on Thursday.

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) will install the 485 designer streetlights at a cost of Rs 8 crores, they said.

These elegant poles and lights will greet devotees along every major route leading to the Sangam, offering a perfect blend of Indian culture and modernity while providing a divine experience, they added.

"The department is undertaking large-scale initiatives to enhance the grandeur of Mahakumbh. Decorative lights and designer poles are integral to this effort, illuminating key routes such as Lal Sadak, Kali Sadak, Triveni Sadak, and the Parade area. Themed around Lord Shiva, Ganesha, and Vishnu, these lights aim to bring spiritual serenity and aesthetic charm to the devotees’ experience," said Manoj Gupta, Superintending Engineer for Mahakumbh.

Executive Engineer Anoop Singh said that permanent poles are being installed this time, replacing temporary structures, to retain the area's beauty and allow future tourists to enjoy this grandeur even after the Mahakumbh.

"Each pole is adorned with sacred urns and intricate depictions of deities, adding cultural vibrancy to the fairgrounds. The project is scheduled for completion by December 15, after which the illuminated fairgrounds will offer a breathtaking nighttime spectacle," he added.