Nearly 5,000 Indian children adopted by foreigners in last decade: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Nearly 5,000 Indian children have been adopted by foreigners in the last 10 years, according to official data.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Ministry Savitri Thakur said the government has not received any complaints of improper upbringing and exploitation of children adopted by foreigners.

According to the data, 4,963 children have been adopted in last 10 years by foreigners.

Most children have been adopted in the US at 2,031 followed 1,029 in Italy, 517 in Spain, 252 in the UAE, and 215 in Malta. PTI UZM UZM VN VN