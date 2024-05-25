Advertisment
National

Nearly 55% votes polled in 8 LS seats of West Bengal till 1 pm

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
A security official stands guard as women wait in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station at Kharagpur, during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Paschim Medinipur district, Saturday, May 25, 2024

A security official stands guard as women wait in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station at Kharagpur, during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Paschim Medinipur district, Saturday, May 25, 2024

Kolkata: West Bengal registered a voter turnout of 54.80 per cent till 1 pm in the eight Lok Sabha constituencies that went to polls in the sixth phase on Saturday, an official said.

Advertisment

Polling began at 7 am in Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura and Bishnupur constituencies. It would continue till 6 pm.

Bishnupur (SC) recorded the highest polling at 58.64 per cent, followed by Tamluk (57.64 per cent), Ghatal (57.31 per cent), Jhargram (ST) (56.95 per cent), Bankura (54.21 per cent), Kanthi (51.66 per cent), Medinipur (51.57 per cent) and Purulia (50.34 per cent), he said.

“Voting has been peaceful so far. There are no reports of any untoward incident from anywhere,” the poll official told PTI.

Advertisment

Till 1 pm, the election office in West Bengal has received 1,646 complaints, he added.

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from some areas in the eight Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal.

Altogether 1,45,34,228 voters – 73,63,273 men, 71,70,822 women and 133 belonging to the third gender – are eligible to exercise their franchise in 15,600 polling stations.

Advertisment

Of the 79 candidates in the fray, Bankura and Jhargram have the highest number of 13 contestants each, followed by Purulia (12) and nine each in Medinipur and Tamluk.

Seven candidates each are contesting in the Bishnupur and Ghatal seats.

A total of 919 companies of central forces have been deployed along with over 29,000 state police personnel, officials said.

voter turnout West Bengal Bankura Paschim Medinipur 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Jhargram
Advertisment
Subscribe