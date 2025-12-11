Nearly 5.50 crore cases pending in courts, Parliament told

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) More than 5.49 crore cases are pending across courts, including nearly 90,000 with the Supreme Court, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said a little over 5.49 crore cases are pending ranging from the top court to the lower judiciary.

While 90,897 cases were pending disposal before the apex court, 63,63,406 were pending with the 25 high courts.

The lower courts had a massive pendency of 4,84,57,343 cases as on December 8.

Meghwal said pendency of cases in courts arise due to several factors which include complexity of the facts involved, nature of evidence, cooperation of stakeholders -- bar, investigation agencies, witness and litigants -- besides the availability of physical infrastructure and supporting court staff. PTI NAB NAB KVK KVK