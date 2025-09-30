Nearly 60 lakh hectares of area damaged in rains, relief package next week: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Sept 30 (PTI) Rains and floods have damaged 60 lakh hectares of land in Maharashtra, according to the initial estimate, and the government has decided to extend all facilities generally provided in drought-like situations to affected people, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

He, however, didn't declare "wet drought" as demanded by the Opposition, saying no such provision exists in the official manual.

He said the damage assessment will be completed in the next two to three days, and a comprehensive policy will be announced in the next week.

"After all assessment is completed, a memorandum will be sent to the Centre for a relief package. In the meantime, the state will provide all necessary assistance. The Central fund will be like reimbursement.

"The government would declare a relief package for losses (caused by heavy rains and floods) next week," Fadnavis told reporters after chairing a weekly cabinet meeting.

He said the disbursal of Rs 2,215 crore aid covering crop losses till August has started.

"As per the preliminary estimate, 60 lakh hectares of area have been damaged," Fadnavis added.

He assured farmers that they will get the relief compensation in their bank accounts before Diwali.

"A demand has been raised for wet drought. However, there is no such mention (of wet drought) in the official manual. A wet drought has never been announced. But we have decided to extend all benefits related to drought to the affected persons,'' Fadnavis said.

Torrential rains and floods last week have damaged crops on lakhs of acres of land in parts of Maharashtra, including eight districts of Marathwada, and Solapur, Satara, and Sangli in western Maharashtra.

Queried on banks issuing loan recovery notices to farmers at a time when they are facing a survival crisis, Fadnavis clarified that notices are for old recoveries.

"Banks will be directed not to go ahead with the process," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar has lashed out at the government over the issuance of loan recovery notices sent to rain-hit farmers.

The Congress leader stated that 24 districts and 137 talukas have been affected by torrential rains in September, damaging crops spread across 26 lakh hectares.

"When farmers are devastated, how can banks issue loan recovery notices? Is the government sleeping? Why hasn't it directed banks to halt the coercive recovery?" he asked.

He said Ahilyanagar, Beed, Jalna, Solapur, Dharashiv, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Yavatmal districts are among the worst-hit by natural calamities.

"Nearly 52 lakh hectares of kharif crops have been destroyed. The kharif season is lost due to the erosion of farmlands caused by flooding and rain. Even the Rabi season is also in jeopardy," he said, demanding that the state stop forcible loan recoveries immediately.

He appealed to the government to announce substantial relief measures before Diwali to rehabilitate affected farmers, whose livelihoods have been destroyed.

He alleged that no team of Central officials has visited the rain-hit areas yet and accused the state government of delaying a relief proposal to be sent to Delhi. PTI MR NSK