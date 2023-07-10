Nearly 60 structures declared dangerous in MCD survey, mayor inspects central control room

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Nearly 60 structures have been declared dangerous in a survey of buildings conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi recently, a senior official said on Monday.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi visited the central control room of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Monday to take stock of the preparations, days after incessant rains left several areas in the city waterlogged.

The survey by the civic body began before the monsoon to identify such structures and take corrective measures. The exercise was undertaken till July 6.

Because of unprecedented rain in Delhi, all engineering staff have been asked to keep a vigil on buildings and other structures in their zones, the MCD said.

Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department said.

According to a report of the survey shared by the MCD on Monday, 30,74,051 houses were surveyed across the 12 zones of the civic body.

Out of these, 57 structures were found dangerous -- 41 by the maintenance department and 16 by the building department of the MCD, the report stated, adding 46 houses have been repaired -- 19 by the maintenance department and 27 by the building department.

MCD officials said the desilting of drains under its jurisdiction has been completed. The civic body has 20,884 drains measuring less than 4 feet in width and the total length of these drains is about 665 km.

There are 700 drains of width 4 feet and above under the MCD's jurisdiction. The total length of such drains is 453.42 km. The civic body has removed 86027.29 metric tonnes of silt from such drains, officials said.

The MCD has 72 permanent pumping stations to pump out stormwater at various locations. It has made special arrangements because of the rainy season by deploying 480 portable pumps at vulnerable spots, a senior official said.

It has directed all zonal authorities to be vigilant about complaints regarding waterlogging and uprooting of trees and resolve those at the earliest, a senior official said.

"We have set up MCD Control Room Centre to aid people troubled because of incessant rains in Delhi -- paid a visit today. Team MCD is available, 24x7," Mayor Oberoi tweeted and also shared pictures of her visit.

According to an official statement, Oberoi said complaints received at control rooms should be resolved in two hours.

Civic officials said a central control room is located at the MCD's Civic Centre besides a control room each in all 12 zones.

The MCD, in a statement, said it is committed to serving the citizens and has shared the contact numbers of control rooms located in all its 12 zones.

Citizens can also register their complaints through the Corporation's 311 App, which can be downloaded at Google Playstore, it said. PTI KND NSD NSD