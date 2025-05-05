Nearly 60,000 investors sceptical about resolution of DND dispute

New Delhi: Stakeholders in the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway project see little hope for an immediate resolution to the ongoing dispute between the NOIDA Authority and the Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited (NTBCL).

While commuters in Delhi and Noida have benefited immensely from the flyway, considered a viable investment opportunity, as many as 59,637 investors have suffered significant financial losses.

The dispute has deepened their anxiety and concern, as they had invested their hard-earned money in the DND project believing it would ensure a bright future and stable returns. The region’s rapidly growing traffic and infrastructure development likely weighed heavily on their minds when making these investments.

But the unresolved conflict has left them high and dry.

Adding to their worries are recent media reports involving the NOIDA Authority, DND, and NTBCL. Reports related to advertising rights on the DND flyway, currently NTBCL’s main revenue source, have further aggravated the situation.

A Noida-based investor recalled, “We invested after seeing the potential. DND was emerging as a model project. We believed this flyway would elevate the city’s infrastructure and yield excellent returns for the company. The DND flyway is still in good condition, but circumstances have changed drastically. The value of our shares is almost negligible now, and there is no clear direction in sight.”

The uncertainty has triggered panic among investors, who are now questioning whether they will ever receive the full benefit of their investment.

Another shareholder remarked, “We invested with the hope of contributing to development and seeing the company grow. But today it feels like we’ve been left stranded midway.”

“Despite all necessary approvals and Noida being a stakeholder, the Supreme Court found that the project was unlawfully awarded and held that Noida lacked the authority to do so — a finding that is deeply concerning,” pointed out another.

Investors believe that if the company, even at this juncture, provides transparent and regular updates along with a clear future roadmap, it would help rebuild their confidence. They remain hopeful for a resolution that not only strengthens the company but also revives and safeguards their investments.

The only demand these hapless investors are making is for clarity — and a positive direction regarding their money and their future.