Nearly 7 kg heroin concealed in soap-sized boxes seized at Ahmedabad airport; passenger held

Ahmedabad, Feb 10 (PTI) Heroin weighing nearly 7 kilograms, neatly concealed in soap-sized boxes, was seized from a male passenger who arrived at the Ahmedabad international airport from Kuala Lumpur, a Customs department official said on Tuesday.

Authorities arrested the passenger after the seizure on Monday and further investigation was underway, he said.

In total, 6.8 kg (gross) of suspected heroin, concealed in 26 soap-sized boxes and three white envelopes, was seized from the passenger under provisions of the NDPS Act, the official said without disclosing the value of the highly addictive drug in the illicit market.

Preliminary testing of the recovered substance indicated the presence of heroin, he said.

According to the Customs department, acting on specific information, Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) sleuths at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport intercepted the passenger when he arrived from the Malaysian capital.

After checking his baggage, a total of 29 packets containing contraband narcotic substances were recovered, said the department.

The narcotics were ingeniously concealed in the form of natural and herbal soap bars, packed in original packaging boxes along with three white envelopes. However, no actual soap ingredients were found in the boxes, as per the official.

He informed that to evade detection during X-ray screening, the contraband was further wrapped in silver foil and carbon paper.