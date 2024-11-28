Nearly 70% cases in 'pension adalats' resolved since 2019: Govt

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Over 8,300 cases were resolved in pension adalats held since 2019, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

A total of 12,049 cases were taken up by pension adalats since 2019.

In a written reply, the minister said of the total cases, 8,373 (69.49 per cent) have been resolved.

"Pension adalat is an important administrative reform for improving pensioners’ welfare by timely and effective redressal of long-standing grievances of central government pensioners," he said.

There is substantial decrease in the number of pensioners’ grievances due to the pension adalat, Singh said.

He said since 2019, eight pension adalats have been held.

As many as 403 cases were taken up in two pension adalats held in 2024, of which 330 were resolved, according to the data shared by the minister.

A total of 603 (440 were resolved) and 1,732 (1,113 were resolved) cases were taken up in 2023 and 2022 respectively, it said.

Of the total of 3,692 cases taken up in 2021, 2,598 (70.36 per cent) were resolved.

There were 342 (319 were resolved) and 5,277 (3,573 were resolved) pension-related cases were taken up in 2020 and 2019 respectively, according to the data. PTI AKV AKV SKY SKY