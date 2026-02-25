Nearly 700 ancient coins unearthed in J-K's Pulwama; handed over to archaeology dept

Srinagar, Feb 25 (PTI) Nearly 700 antique coins, believed to be of significant historical and archaeological value, have been recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said on Wednesday.

Police in Awantipora have recovered 694 antique coins from Pinglish area of Tral during a routine operation, a spokesman said.

He said the recovered antique coins were kept in safe custody under the supervision of the Staion House Officer, Tral, Inspector Tajamul Islam.

Subsequently, coordination was established with the Directorate of Archives, Archaeology and Museums to facilitate scientific handling and preservation in accordance with established archaeological norms, the spokesman said.

He said the handover of the antique coins reaffirms the commitment of Jammu and Kashmir Police towards safeguarding peace and tranquillity, as well as preserving the archaeological and cultural heritage of the Union territory, while fostering public awareness about Kashmir's rich historical legacy. PTI SSB ARB ARB