Nearly 800 PhD degrees awarded at JNU's 8th convocation

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Nearly 800 PhD degrees were awarded to scholars at Jawaharlal Nehru University's eighth convocation held here on Thursday.

Of the total 798 doctoral degrees, 408 were conferred on women scholars and 390 to men.

Delivering the convocation address as chief guest, former ISRO chairman Sreedhara Panicker Somanath encouraged students to embrace innovation and perseverance.

"The universe is vast, but so is human potential," he remarked.

Reflecting on ISRO's early challenges, he emphasised the value of teamwork and resilience and said, "Success comes from collective effort. To be a good leader, you must first be a good follower." In total, 2,721 degrees were awarded, including 1,310 master's degrees, 364 undergraduate degrees, 109 certificates, 30 diplomas, 80 dual degrees, 15 integrated BSc-MSc degrees, 13 advanced diplomas, and two postgraduate diplomas.

JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit congratulated the graduates and underscored the university's commitment to research, inclusivity, and academic excellence.

"It is your day. Take a moment to thank your parents, teachers, and staff who made this possible," she said.

JNU offers 153 academic programs, including 78 PhD and 46 master's courses, along with undergraduate, diploma, and certificate programmes.

The convocation was attended by guest of honour Sant Kumar Sanganeria, JNU Chancellor Kanwal Sibal, faculty members, students, and parents. PTI MHS NB