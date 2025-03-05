Nearly 83,000 hectare of Assam's land encroached upon by four states, minister tells assembly

Guwahati, Mar 5 (PTI) Nearly 83,000 hectare of land belonging to Assam has been encroached upon by four neighbouring states, Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora told the assembly on Wednesday.

Responding to a question by Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed, Bora said 82,751.86 hectare of land across 18 districts have been encroached upon by Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram.

The highest area of 59,490.21 hectare is in the possession of Nagaland. Meghalaya has encroached upon 3,441.86 hectare of land, the least among the four states, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh has encroached upon 16,144.01 hectare of land, while 3,675.78 hectare is in the possession of Mizoram, he added.

Among the affected districts of Assam are Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo and Jorhat, the minister said.