Nearly 90-minute lunar eclipse viewing expected in Shillong on Tuesday: IMD

Shillong, Mar 2 (PTI) Residents of Meghalaya are set to witness the concluding phase of a total lunar eclipse on Tuesday evening, with the northeastern state expected to get a clearer view of the celestial event compared to most parts of the country.

In Shillong, moonrise is expected at 5.23 pm, while the totality phase will end at 5.33 pm. However, the full eclipse will conclude at 6.48 pm, giving observers a viewing window of about one hour and 25 minutes from moonrise, IMD officials said on Monday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials added that weather conditions are likely to remain favourable for viewing in most parts of Meghalaya.

"According to the current forecast, we expect generally clear to partly cloudy skies over Shillong and adjoining areas on Tuesday evening. This should allow people to witness the eclipse without major weather-related obstruction," an IMD official told PTI.

Another official said visibility would largely depend on localised cloud cover at the time of moonrise.

"If the eastern horizon remains clear around sunset, residents will be able to see the moon emerging from the Earth's shadow with its characteristic reddish hue," the official added.

While most parts of India will see only the final stages of the eclipse, Meghalaya and other northeastern states are better positioned to observe the end of the totality phase due to their geographical location.

Astronomy enthusiasts noted that this will be the last total lunar eclipse visible from India until 2028. PTI JOP MNB