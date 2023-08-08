Nearly 90 pc youth trained at skill development centre employed at Mopa airport: Goa CM

Panaji, Aug 8 (PTI) Nearly 90 per cent of students who underwent training at the Aviation Skill Development Centre (ASDC) are now employed at Manohar International Airport (MIA) in Mopa, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the state legislative assembly on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Responding to a question tabled by Pernem MLA Pravin Arlekar, the chief minister said while the objective of the ASDC is to train the youth of Goa to find employment in the industry, it does not, however, guarantee a job.

A total of 1,032 youths underwent training at the ASDC, of which 991 have been absorbed to work at the MIA as on June 30, he said, adding that the trend may not continue in the future, as most of the vacancies at the airport are already filled.

When MLAs Jit Arolkar (Mandrem), Venzy Viegas (Benaulim) and other legislators questioned ASDC's future, Sawant said that the centre will continue functioning with the introduction of new courses like hospitality.

Advertisment

The youth of the state are getting skilled at the centre and will have job opportunities across India and abroad.

AAP MLA Viegas then asked whether the courses offered by ASDC have international recognition.

To this, the chief minister said he does not have any clarity on this. However, if the courses are not recognised, he would ask the management of the ASDC to get recognised. PTI RPS ARU