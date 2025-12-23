Nearly 95 lakh electors do not find name in draft rolls of three states, one UT

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Nearly 95 lakh electors in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Andaman and Nicobar did not find their names in the draft electoral rolls published Tuesday.

In Andaman and Nicobar Islands, out of 3.10 lakh electors, 64,000 electors did not figure in the draft rolls.

Similarly in Kerala, names of 24.08 lakh of the over 2.78 crore electors were removed from the draft.

In Chhattisgarh, out of 2.12 crore electors, names of as many as 27.34 lakh were removed. In the case of Madhya Pradesh, out of 5.74 crore, 42.74 lakh electors were removed from draft rolls.

The final rolls will be issued on February 14 next year.

Those removed from draft rolls can still apply for inclusion and elector registration officers will take a final decision. PTI NAB ZMN