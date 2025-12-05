Nearly 97 pc forms digitised in phase 2 of SIR: Election Commission

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The Election Commission on Friday said over 49 crore or nearly 97 per cent of the enumeration forms have so far been digitised in the first stage of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in nine states and three union territories.

In its daily Special Intensive Revision (SIR) bulletin, it also said 99.90 per cent or (50.92 crore of the 51 crore electors) have received the enumeration forms for the SIR in the 12 states and UTs.

After revision of timelines, now enumeration forms can be submitted till December 11.

The states and UTs where the exercise is underway are Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.

Of these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal will go to polls in 2026.

In Assam, where elections are also due in 2026, the poll panel announced a special revision of voters' list in November.