Nearly all heat stroke deaths in Delhi involved comorbidities: Health minister

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said of the 14 heat stroke patients who died here, almost all had comorbidities which exacerbated their condition.

Bharadwaj inspected Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, where he evaluated the treatment facilities and interacted with heat stroke patients.

He also interacted with doctors, stressing the importance of preventive measures against heat-related illnesses and directed them to ensure the availability of all necessary amenities.

"According to the information I received, about 310 heat stroke patients were admitted to the hospital in the recent past, out of which 112 patients have recovered and returned to their homes," the health minister said during the inspection, in a statement.

"Of the 14 heat stroke patients who died, almost all of them already had some serious diseases like cancer or kidney disease, due to which their condition worsened and they died," he added.

Bharadwaj said the Delhi government is keeping a close watch on the situation. In all the hospitals, adequate medicines and facilities have been arranged for the smooth treatment of heat stroke patients.

"Our effort is that as soon as any heat stroke patient is found, they should be immediately admitted to the nearest hospital of the Delhi government and their treatment should be started so that their life can be saved," the statement quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, officials on Thursday said a total of 22 fatalities due to suspected heat-related illnesses have been recorded at Delhi's RML and Safdarjung and LNJP hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Hospitals in the national capital have seen a rise in the number of casualties and patients owing to heatstroke as the city has been battling searing heat wave conditions over the last few days. It got some relief on Thursday morning due to light rain.

During the inspection at the Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, the health minister evaluated the hospital's provisions for medicines, water, electricity, and air cooling systems, the release said.

Bharadwaj urged public caution amid rising temperatures and said an increase in heat stroke cases was reported across north India, it added.

Regarding response measures, he said, "All the medicines, injections, and ice packs, among other equipment are available in sufficient quantities for heat stroke patients in the hospital." Adequate arrangements have also been made in the hospital to provide a cool environment to the heat stroke patients, he added.

Bharadwaj mentioned that the government has communicated with the Delhi Police Commissioner, urging them to assist any sick individuals encountered by police personnel during night patrols.

The police department has been requested to either transport the person to the hospital or notify the government's ambulance service for immediate medical attention, he said.

"The Delhi health department has issued instructions to CATs Ambulance Services to arrange five ambulances each in 11 different districts of Delhi, so that they can immediately take patients suffering from heat stroke to the hospitals. Special care should be taken around night shelters and if any such patient is seen, he should be immediately taken to the hospital," he added.

The health minister appealed to Delhi residents, especially outdoor workers such as security guards and labourers, to take precautions against heat exposure.

Bharadwaj cited the case of a security guard recovering at Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital after sustained heat exposure for two days. He was admitted to the hospital and is better now, he added.

Swathes of northern India, including the national capital, have been in the grip of a punishingly long heat wave, increasing heat stroke casualties and prompting the Centre to issue advisory to hospitals to set up special units to cater to such patients.

PTI SLB RPA