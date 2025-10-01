Nearly Rs 3,300 cr generated from disposal of e-waste during cleanliness drives: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday said nearly Rs 3,300 crore have been generated from the disposal of e-waste and scrap during special cleanliness campaigns.

He made the remarks on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, while launching the Centre's “Special Swachhta Campaign 5.0” at Nehru Park here.

More than 137.86 lakh files have been closed or weeded out, and as many as 12.04 lakh cleanliness sites have been identified and cleaned across the country, reflecting the far-reaching impact of the special campaign, Singh said.

"Rs 3,296.71 crore has been generated from the disposal of e-waste and scrap, while over 696.27 lakh sq ft of office space has been cleared and put to productive use," said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

At Nehru Park, the Union minister led 'Shramdaan' activities, a plantation drive under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative, and the weeding out of old files, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

These actions, he said, symbolise the government's commitment towards environmental sustainability, civic responsibility, efficiency, transparency, and good governance.

Calling the special campaign a “unique success story of governance in Independent India", Singh stated that the implementation phase beginning from Thursday will institutionalise cleanliness drives, streamline administrative processes, and optimise public services across government offices.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming cleanliness into a people's movement.

“The Prime Minister's clarion call from the Red Fort inspired a spontaneous voluntary effort that transcended government boundaries, turning Swachhata into a behavioural revolution across homes, neighbourhoods, and communities,” the minister said.

He said, today, cleanliness is not just a government directive but a core value embraced by every citizen.

"Rarely does a government campaign become so deeply ingrained in the psyche of the people,” Singh added.

He also honoured “Safai Mitras” by distributing safety kits and sweets, acknowledging their selfless contribution.

Singh said that during the preparatory phase of the campaign from September 15-30, ministries and departments uploaded ambitious targets for the implementation part.

Records due for review have already been identified and transferred to the officers concerned, while nodal officers have inspected record rooms for historical preservation, the minister said.

The National Archives of India has curated an exhibition “Sushasan aur Abhilekh” showcasing historically valuable records accessed during Special Campaigns 1.0–4.0, which will open on October 10 at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi.

The Special Campaign 5.0 reaffirms the government’s unwavering commitment to Swachhata, transparency, efficiency, and Jan Bhagidari.

As it enters the implementation stage, it carries forward Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy of cleanliness and collective responsibility, while embodying the vision of a new India driven by civic sense, sustainability, and good governance, the statement said. PTI AKV NB