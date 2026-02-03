Nearly Rs 400 crore released for flood restoration works in J-K: Dy CM

Jammu, Feb 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary on Tuesday said that over Rs 289 crore has been released during the current financial year from the state disaster response fund to undertake urgent flood restoration works across the Union territory.

He told the House that Rs 100 crore has also been released under the capital expenditure budget, even as no funds have been released by the Centre so far for flood restoration works.

"Rs 289.39 crore were released during the current financial year 2025-26 under the SDRF. Besides, an amount of Rs 100 crore, including Rs 5 crore for each district, has been released under the Capex Budget 2025-26 under relief measures to undertake urgent flood restoration works across Jammu and Kashmir,” Choudhary said.

The deputy CM said this, on behalf of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, while replying to a question by BJP legislator Rajiv Jasrotia in the Assembly.

Choudhary said that based on the report of the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), the central government, under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), has allocated Rs 1,431 crore for Jammu and Kashmir for flood restoration works.

He further said that the Jal Shakti Department has received funds for ongoing flood management projects under the Flood Management and Border Area Programme (FMBAP) during the current financial year.

He said that the released funds include Rs 164.35 lakh for the flood management works and Rs 6,041.25 lakh for the Comprehensive flood management of Jhelum river. PTI AB AMJ AMJ