Nearly three dozen villages included in extended master plan in J-K’s Katra

Jammu, Nov 26 (PTI) Thirty-three villages have been included in the extended master plan to ensure holistic, planned and sustained growth of Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

This was stated at a high-level meeting chaired by Commissioner Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD), Mandeep Kaur, at Katra to review the preparations and proposals under the Katra Master Plan, an official said on Wednesday.

Kaur instructed the officers to prepare a 10-year Master Plan to guide Katra’s long-term and future-ready development.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, she said the administration is dedicated to transform Katra into a well-planned, resilient and modern urban centre with enhanced facilities for the residents, pilgrims and tourists.

The review focused on extension of the local area, infrastructure development and incorporating public feedback into the planning framework.

The commissioner secretary also reviewed the progress on key projects, including the Inter Modal Station (IMS) and waste management facilities.

Emphasising strict inter-departmental coordination for effective and timely execution of development works, Kaur directed officers to resolve all financial and administrative bottlenecks at the earliest to facilitate swift commencement of these critical development works.

She stressed the importance of disaster preparedness and directed the officers to inspect land near the railway station for disaster management planning.

She also instructed formulation of a comprehensive ‘Green Action Plan’ to promote environmental sustainability in Katra.

The commissioner secretary said the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) Delhi has been nominated for review and updation of the Katra Master Plan.

“The latest and most advanced planning technologies will be used to ensure scientific, accurate and future-oriented development for the holy town,” she said.

She said the green and red marked zones in the existing plan would be thoroughly reviewed and updated as per ground realities.

Emphasising inclusive and people-centric planning, Kaur said the expectations and aspirations of local residents will be given due importance while preparing the revised Master Plan.

She also informed that the water supply project in Katra will begin soon.