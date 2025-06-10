Nearly two dozen illegal structures demolished in J-K's Kathua

Jammu, Jun 10 (PTI) Nearly two dozen illegally built structures including residential houses were demolished in a major anti-encroachment drive in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday, officials said.

The drive was carried out in Kathua's Hiranagar sub-division.

It was jointly conducted by the civil and police administration at Chapaki Kalan in the Hiranagar sector. It led to the retrieval of two-and-a-half hectares of encroached land, the officials said.

They said there was no untoward incident during the drive which lasted for several hours and concluded peacefully.