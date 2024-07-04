Nearly year after death of student, anti-ragging steps yet to be implemented in JU: Professors' body

Kolkata, July 4 (PTI) The representative body of Jadavpur University professors on Thursday urged authorities to implement the decision to have separate hostels for first and second-year students from the 2024-25 academic session.

The decision was taken by the university authorities following the death of a first-year undergraduate student due to alleged ragging by hostel seniors.

"About a year has passed since the incident in August at the boys' hostel, but we are yet to see the recommended steps executed in the university. We don't want a repeat of the tragedy that struck JU, affecting every stakeholder mentally," Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA) general secretary Partha Pratim Roy said on Thursday.

He also demanded the setting up of an anti-ragging cell in each department and holding workshops to sensitise both first-year and senior students against ragging and other forms of physical and mental abuse.

Roy added that a letter listing several demands of the teachers' body, including the issue of ragging, was sent to the interim vice-chancellor of the state university.

Earlier, the university's anti-ragging committee recommended the permanent expulsion of four senior students and the suspension of five others for four semesters for their alleged role in the torture of the first-year student from Nadia district.

The student was found lying on the ground on the hostel premises after falling off the third floor and succumbed to his injuries hours later.

The incident had sparked a furore as several political parties, organisations, and student bodies demonstrated before the university for over a week.

The committee also suggested permanent entry ban on the nine implicated students into the campus.

Asked about the recommendations of the anti-ragging committee not yet being implemented by the university, JU vice-chancellor Bhaskar Gupta said all the measures will be taken up and ratified at the executive council meeting on July 5.

On the issue of promotion of professors coming from other universities, Gupta said, "I have just taken over. Let me check. Yes the JUTA has made certain observations. But as they flagged the issue only today, I need to get the details about promotions." JUTA claimed the university is asking teachers who had come from other colleges/universities and were promoted to higher positions in their previous institutions through the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) of the higher education department to reapply for the same promotion after joining JU.

Terming it as "unethical and illegal", JUTA said, "There should be a fixed and uniform timeframe for the completion of the promotion of teachers under CAS." PTI SUS MNB