NEC releases Rs 4.89 crore for several projects in Mizoram

Aizawl, Jan 9 (PTI) The North Eastern Council has released Rs 4.89 crore for several projects in Mizoram during December last year, the NEC said in a statement on Friday.

The agency also released over Rs 76.78 crore for executing projects across all the Northeastern states as well as various regional and other agencies across the region during the same month, the statement said.

Of the Rs 76.78 crore, more than Rs 4.89 crore was given to Mizoram for several projects, including a fish farmer training centre at Lengpui, establishing a Mizo cultural heritage centre for protecting the historical and natural heritage of Mizoram at Kawlri in Serchhip district, enhancement of state revenue through Application of information technology in monitoring mineral exploitations and resource mapping, it said.

In addition to state-specific releases, the NEC also disbursed Rs 26.47 crore to regional and other agencies during the same month the support was extended through a range of region-wide initiatives implemented by universities, research institutions, specialised corporations, and cultural organisations across the NE region, it said.

"The support reflects the NEC's continuous commitment to strengthening developmental initiatives in the Northeast through infrastructure development, livelihood enhancement, cultural promotion, research, and innovation," the NEC said in the statement.