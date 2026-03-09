NEC releases Rs 67.41 crore funds to support development initiatives across northeast

Shillong, Mar 9 (PTI) The North Eastern Council (NEC) has released Rs 67.41 crore to support development initiatives across the region, including infrastructure and cultural projects in Meghalaya, according to an official statement.

The fund would be used for infrastructure development, livelihood generation, agricultural innovation, education, tourism promotion, research and cultural initiatives.

The assistance forms part of the NEC's efforts to accelerate inclusive and balanced regional development while improving connectivity, economic opportunities and social infrastructure across the Northeast, the statement said.

Among the states benefiting from the fund releases, Meghalaya has received support for various ongoing development projects aimed at strengthening connectivity and promoting cultural heritage.

One of the key initiatives includes the construction of a bridge over the Lunar river to connect Khaddum with Brichyrnot village in East Jaintia Hills district, which is expected to improve rural connectivity and access for local communities, including the Hmar community.

The NEC is also supporting the development of a cultural complex at Seng Khasi Ri Raid Laban, a place of worship, in Shillong to help preserve and promote the indigenous cultural heritage and traditions of the region.

These initiatives are expected to strengthen infrastructure, promote cultural preservation and enhance socio-economic opportunities for local communities.

In addition to state-specific allocations, the NEC also released Rs 30.07 lakh to regional institutions and other implementing agencies across the Northeast during the month.

Major interventions include initiatives in sustainable agriculture, entrepreneurship development, including AI-based farming, infrastructure creation, sports facilities, tourism promotion, research and innovation and livelihood enhancement.

The initiatives are being implemented through institutions such as the IIT Guwahati, IIM Shillong, North East Space Application Centre (NESAC) and the North East Handicraft and Handloom Development Corporation (NEHHDC).

Apart from project-based funding, the NEC also supported several non-project activities and sponsored cultural and academic programmes aimed at strengthening knowledge exchange, cultural preservation, tourism promotion and youth engagement in the region.

These included international and regional conferences, skill development programmes, tourism workshops, cultural festivals, craft fairs and youth cultural exchange programmes. PTI JOP NN