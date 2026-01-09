NEC releases Rs 76.78 crore across Northeast in December; Meghalaya gets Rs 13.45 crore

Shillong, Jan 9 (PTI) The NEC on Friday said it released Rs 76.78 crore across the Northeastern states and regional agencies during December 2025, reaffirming its commitment to infrastructure development, livelihood generation, cultural promotion, research and innovation in the region.

Of the total, Meghalaya received Rs 13.45 crore for multiple development projects during the month, a North Eastern Council (NEC) statement said here.

The releases covered the construction of tourism infrastructure at Laitlyngkot (Lamlyer) in East Khasi Hills district, development of the Seng Khasi Ri Raid Laban Cultural Complex at Lum Shat Sngi, Kenches Trace, Shillong.

Construction of an RCC G+4 commercial building at Iewdak Laban Municipal Market for sale of agricultural, horticultural, handicraft, piggery and floriculture products, it said.

Funds were also released for construction of school buildings at several locations, including RKM School, Laidiengsai, Mawrah, Laitryngew, Wahlong, Pynursla, Pomsohmen and Nongkynrih.

Other works included realignment of pipelines, provision of utility ducts, construction of public toilets at five locations, waste management infrastructure, lighting, painting and beautification of buildings, and replacement of supply lines along the main approach road to Iewduh market.

Under the NESIDS (Roads) scheme, NEC released Rs 3 crore for road improvement works in Meghalaya, including the Shillong city-Umroi Airport road.

The project is expected to improve connectivity and benefit about 10 villages with a population of nearly 7,300, it added.

In addition to state-specific releases, NEC disbursed Rs 26.47 crore to regional and other agencies for project and non-project activities across the Northeast.

Major interventions included establishment of kiwi orchards, sponsorship of education for 91 boarder scholars and 622 day scholars, setting up of banana tissue culture facilities, GI registration of 166 regional crops and commodities, establishment of pig breeding units, promotion of medicinal and aromatic plants-based livelihoods, high-tech horticultural nurseries, smoked meat production units, and multi-agriculture projects covering fisheries and piggery.

Advanced research initiatives supported during the period included 5G use-case development for societal challenges and socio-ecological and economic analysis of Sone Beel for sustainable management.

Non-project activities included youth cultural exchange programmes, cultural festivals, handloom and handicraft fairs, women empowerment programmes, sports festivals, academic and linguistic workshops, capacity-building initiatives in AI-enabled digital transformation, and studies on governance, entrepreneurship and sustainable development.

The initiatives were implemented through institutions and agencies such as NERCRMS, NEDFi, NEHHDC, NERAMAC, USTM, Assam University, Mizoram University and several regional societies.

Meanwhile, NEC completed the setting up of a Model Handloom Production Centre at Marngar in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya in December 2025. The project, implemented under the Industries sector at a cost of Rs 1.43 crore, aims to revitalise traditional handloom practices, enhance skills, particularly among women weavers and improve market competitiveness of Meghalaya's handloom products. PTI JOP RG