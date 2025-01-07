Necessary medical arrangements being made to tackle HMPV: Pune collector

Pune, Jan 7 (PTI) Amid detection of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in parts of the country, the district administration of Pune in Maharashtra on Tuesday said necessary arrangements were being made to tackle the infection, but said there was nothing to be concerned about.

HMPV is one of the many respiratory viruses that can cause infections in people of all ages, particularly during the winter and early spring months. The virus infection is usually mild and self-limiting, and most patients recover on their own.

India reported its first HMPV cases on Monday after five children tested positive in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat. On Tuesday, two suspected cases of the virus were reported from Maharashtra's Nagpur.

Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi said, "We are going to hold meetings with medical and revenue officials. Necessary arrangements and SOPs received from the government will be put in place. However, I would like to tell everyone that there is nothing to be alarmed about." The district administration has taken necessary precautions in terms of medical preparedness. So if any case is reported, the patient can be treated as early as possible, he said.

Asked about the health facilities in government hospitals in the district, the collector said that after the COVID-19 pandemic, the medical facilities in the district are already in place, be it from primary to tertiary health care.

"We have become very robust in terms of health infrastructure. We are very well-prepared," he said. PTI SPK NP