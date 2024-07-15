Necessary steps needed to develop Ayodhya, other municipal bodies as solar cities: UP CM

Lucknow, Jul 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said necessary steps should be taken to develop all municipal corporations, including Ayodhya, as 'solar cities'.

The UP CM conducted a review of the current status of power generation, transmission and distribution in the state.

UP Energy Minister A K Sharma was also present in the meeting which focused on the ongoing efforts and future plans. Senior officials and engineers of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) and all Discoms (distribution companies) were in attendance, the UP government said in a statement.

Adityanath informed that there is considerable enthusiasm for the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijlee Yojana, with over 18 lakh people having registered for the programme. It is important to promote this scheme widely and encourage more individuals to take part in this, he added.

The UP CM directed to complete the process of land acquisition for the proposed solar parks in Jhansi, Lalitpur, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Chitrakoot and Jalaun expeditiously, the statement said.

Speaking on this occasion, Adityanath said, "Under the leadership of the honourable Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), the state has achieved the goal of 'Sabko Bijli-Nirbadh Bijli' (uninterrupted supply of electricity to all) in the last seven years. Electricity now reaches every village and majra, ensuring equitable distribution without any VIP culture.

"It is gratifying that currently, electricity is supplied without discrimination. Especially during the intense heat, additional efforts were made to ensure convenience for the public, with round-the-clock electricity provided statewide from March 15 to June 30," the chief minister said.

He said in addition to various hydropower projects, 22 thermal projects are successfully operational in the state and they are located in Anpara, Harduaganj, Obra, Parichha and Jawaharpur. The construction of units in Ghatampur, Panki, Obra-C and Jawaharpur should be completed fast, he added.

The UP chief minister directed that a study should be conducted to explore the feasibility of establishing pump storage plants at Rihand Dam, Obra reservoir and nearby areas.

He said the electricity demand is growing rapidly, with peak demand rising from 20,062 MW in 2018-19 to 30,618 MW on June 13 this year.

To meet public needs, uninterrupted power supply was ensured during the summer. It is essential to provide adequate power supply in accordance with demand, he said.

Adityanath said the primary challenge faced by the UPPCL is to accurately and promptly issue bills and collect payments from all consumers.

He said it is crucial that no consumer receives an incorrect electricity bill and that all bills are delivered on time. Over-billing or delays not only inconvenience the consumers but also diminish their confidence in the system, affecting their willingness to pay, he added.

The chief minister said concrete efforts must be made by all, from Discom to feeder, to ensure timely and accurate billing and effective communication with consumers is essential to achieve this goal.

Referring to line losses, Adityanath said they are are steadily decreasing due to strategic efforts.

"It is essential to combat electricity theft and monitor the performance of meter readers. We must ensure that no consumer faces harassment under the guise of meter checks or outstanding bills, maintaining a goodwill approach in all interactions," he said. PTI NAV KSS KSS