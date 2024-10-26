Necessary to instil Indian values for overall development of students: Himachal governor

Hamirpur (HP), Oct 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday said that it is necessary to instil Indian values in the education system for the overall development of the students.

Advertisment

Addressing a function at the Himachal Pradesh Technical University campus here, he said special emphasis has been laid on the overall development of the students in the National Education Policy 2020 and many provisions have also been made for the same.

He said that it is necessary to ensure the inclusion of Indian values in the educational system for the overall development of the students.

The Governor said that in today's era, employment-oriented education is also necessary, but by maintaining a balance between morality and practicality, we can create a better future for the new generation.

Advertisment

Appreciating Himachal Pradesh Technical University for organising the leadership development programme, the Governor said that these continuous efforts of the University towards inculcating human values in the students will definitely bear fruit. PTI COR BPL HIG HIG