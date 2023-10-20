Necessary to keep abreast of developing technologies: IAF chief

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) IAF chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on Friday said it is necessary to keep abreast of developing technologies, while asserting that "we fight the next cyber war with our own technologies".

Advertisment

He said this in his address at the National Cyber Security Exercise - 2023 held in Delhi.

"Some of these technologies are still on the drawing boards, but from a decade from today, these will be weapons of choice for all of you to use. So, it is necessary to keep...abreast of the technologies and be a part of the development process," the IAF chief said.

And, as it was brought out, it is very important that "we develop our our own technologies," he added.

"We fight the next cyber war with our on technologies. We cannot do it by relying on someone else... to do it for us," Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said. PTI KND CK