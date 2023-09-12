Nechiphu tunnel among 36 BRO projects inaugurated by Rajnath in Arunachal

Itanagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday virtually inaugurated 36 road and bridge projects in Arunachal Pradesh, including the strategically located Nechiphu tunnel connecting Tawang with Assam's Balipara.

Advertisment

The defence minister dedicated to the nation a total of 90 key border infrastructure projects across the country virtually from Jammu.

The 90 projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) along the Line of Actual Control with China are worth Rs 2,941 crore.

Singh virtually inaugurated 22 roads, 63 bridges, Nechiphu tunnel, two airfields and two helipads across the nation, BRO officials said.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Director General of Police Anand Mohan witnessed the event from Sessa in West Kameng district.

Situated at an altitude of 5,700 feet, Nechiphu tunnel on the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang road in West Kameng district is a unique D-shaped single-tube double-lane tunnel that will provide all-weather connectivity to the strategic Tawang region and will be beneficial for both armed forces and tourists, officials said.

The tunnel will bypass the Nechiphu Pass, where extreme foggy conditions prevail, causing hindrance to general traffic and military convoys.

Advertisment

"An architectural masterpiece, the strategically located tunnel will facilitate the swift movement of troops as well as citizens. Cutting a short distance by about 5 km, the tunnel will provide ease of travel and connectivity in the stretch that has dense fog," Khandu said in X, formerly Twitter.

On way to Sessa along with my @DgpPradesh Shri Anand Mohan ji.



Today Hon Defence Minister Shri @rajnathsingh ji will dedicate 90 Infrastructure Projects constructed by @BROindia of which 36 development projects in Arunachal Pradesh that include roads, bridges and Nechiphu… pic.twitter.com/YIvavtYB2N — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 12, 2023

Advertisment

The BRO has recently completed the construction of eight roads in Arunachal Pradesh along the LAC at a cost of Rs 678 crore.

Of the total projects dedicated to the nation by Singh, 11 are in Jammu and Kashmir, 26 in Ladakh, 36 in Arunachal Pradesh, five in Mizoram, three in Himachal Pradesh, two each in Sikkim, Uttarakhand and West Bengal and one each in Nagaland, Rajasthan, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The projects inaugurated in Arunachal Pradesh include eight road projects and 20 bridges.