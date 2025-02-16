Neck belts, solar-powered fences, AI cameras keep humans safe from leopards in Pune

Pune: Cameras equipped with AI technology and special bands to protect the neck are among the measures introduced by forest officials in Pune's Junnar area which witnessed nine deaths due to leopard attacks in the past one year.

With the availability of water, the hilly region on the northern end of Pune district, adjoining the Konkan, has ideal conditions for horticulture, but the plantations and orchards also provide a shelter to the big cat, officials said.

The Junnar forest range has witnessed 17 deaths due to leopard attack in the last five years, nine of them in 2024 alone.

With 17 people dying and 41 suffering injuries in five years, the district administration last year declared 233 villages across the tehsils of Junnar, Khed, Ambegaon and Shirur as "highly sensitive" and "potential leopard disaster-prone areas".

According to Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India, the Junnar forest division has 6 to 7 leopards every 100 sq km.

"The region, with a hilly terrain and a network of irrigation projects, has seen an increase in cultivation of crops like sugarcane, banana, grapes and pomegranate. These dense plantations provide an ideal cover for leopards to hide and move undetected," Deputy Conservator of Forests Amol Satpute told PTI.

The rising number of domestic animals provide them with easy prey, he noted.

"Human-wildlife conflict has been increasing in the division over the past 24 years due to these reasons. 2024 saw nine fatalities, the highest in 24 years. Local farmers and farm labourers demanded that something be done. We have introduced a slew of measures using the latest technology," said Satpute.

Smita Rajhans, the Assistant Conservator of Forests (Junnar range), said electric fences powered by solar energy are turning out to be useful in stopping leopards from entering orchards and plantations.

"A solar energy fencing with electric current is set up around the house. If the animal tries to cross the fence, it will receive a non-lethal shock and run away," she explained.

Such fences have been installed around 150 houses in the most "leopard-prone" areas, and additional 650 fences have been proposed to be installed, Rajhans said.

The forest department has also installed Artificial Intelligence (AI)-equipped cameras at vantage points, she said.

These cameras can detect leopards. The system triggers a siren which alerts forest officials. "The sound scares the leopard and it will run away," said Rajhans. Officials have also installed 'Animal Intrusion Detection and Repellant Systems' which can detect the presence of a leopard at night time.

"Besides, we have distributed specially designed neck belts to farm labourers in the region. Generally, leopards catch hold of a person by the neck, and the belt will provide protection in such a case," Rajhans said.

Also, there is the Special Leopard Protection Force (SLPF), on the lines of the Special Task Tiger Protection Force.

The Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre in Junnar, home to 44 leopards, provides temporary or long-term care to the big cats injured in attacks by villagers or trapped in conflict situations, but it is running short of space. "There are plans to expand the rescue centre so that around 125 leopards can be accommodated," said an official.

Dnyaneshwar Pawar, a forest guard, said leopards thrived during the COVID-19 as human activity dwindled.

"During this period, the population of the animal grew, leading to more human and leopard confrontation. Several measures have been taken at the ground level, such as creating awareness among locals, discouraging them from venturing out at night, and using nets around cattle farms. Since this is a sugarcane area, a lot of sugarcane cutters come from other regions. We provide them guidance on how to remain safe," he said.

Mayuri Bankar, a resident of Warulwadi, has been using the neck belt, provided by the forest department three months ago.

"I make sure to use it all the time while working in the fields. It has spikes on the exterior which can serve as a deterrent if the leopard grabs you by the neck," she said.

Nitin Bhujbal, a resident of Walanwadi in Narayangaon, installed a solar fence around his house two months ago. The area has large sugarcane fields which are frequently visited by leopards, he said.

"There have been two instances where a leopard attempted to sneak inside but retreated immediately after coming in contact with the electric current," he said, adding the system is completely safe and non-lethal.