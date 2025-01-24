Need anti-pollution type mechanism to clean up social media: CEC Rajiv Kumar

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Friday said that anti-pollution measures similar to Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were needed to combat "social media pollution".

The CEC lamented that social media platforms were not blocking or at least labelling easily detectable fakes and leaving it to poll bodies to engage fact checkers to rescue themselves.

"Business interest appears to be at work here. It is like first spreading the disease and then selling medicines. The casualty is a fair election process and purity of democracy," he said.

Delivering his valedictory speech on the conclusion of an international conference of election management bodies here, Kumar said social media companies need to introspect before it is "too late".

"Let the social media platforms, which have been instrumental in providing a critical space for free expression, especially to voices not heard, not be clouded by the shadows of fake, unverified and misleading narratives, disruptive by design," he said.

"The entire social media space is polluted. If we have environmental pollution outside, equally serious social media pollution we have inside. It needs anti-pollution measures," he said.

Kumar said it is in the interest of social media platforms that fake clutter is detected and blocked before it is too late. "Do not help forces disrupting democracies and thereby freedom of speech, which is the basic tenet of intermediaries as well," he cautioned.

He said election management bodies must devise and adopt a framework to manage these challenges.

As technologies evolve, Kumar noted, artificial intelligence (AI) will play a critical role. AI can help poll bodies refine voter rolls, detect irregularities, and manage polling logistics more effectively, he said.

"It can help in optimising resource allocation and fostering greater efficiency. However, these advancements come with challenges that demand vigilance, particularly as we strive to balance innovation with inclusivity, facts with fake," he pointed out.

At the conference, EMBs expressed shared concern over false narratives and misinformation on social media and resolve to form a working group to tackle it collectively.

The poll bodies decided to work collectively to tackle emerging challenges from AI, social media and cybersecurity.

Kumar said 'Delhi Declaration 2025', reflecting collective commitment of EMBs to uphold principles of free, fair, and inclusive elections, was adopted.

Addressing the delegates, the CEC said technology can be a transformative force for elections worldwide.

Innovations such as mobile devices, artificial intelligence, biometric systems, and remote voting form the foundation of a more inclusive and secure electoral process, he said.

"By embracing these advancements, we ensure that democracy evolves in step with technology... 0ne of the most promising innovations is biometric authentication, which not only minimises impersonation and voting multiple times but also ensures that every vote cast belongs to the rightful owner," he said.

Referring to the remote voting technology, he said it is true that any mechanism of remote voting must be accompanied by fool-proof secrecy and security of voting. "We in India, have some homework on this already, but any electoral reform has to be anchored by political consensus," he underlined.

India uses electronic voting machines, which are different from 'electronic voting mechanisms', he explained.

"Such mechanisms have been instrumental in speeding up the voting process, reducing human errors, and ensuring a quicker vote-tallying process," he said.

The Technology of electronic voting mechanisms may, however, differ from country to country and is expected to become even more widespread and sophisticated in the future, he opined.