Need caste survey to ensure proportionate reservation, says Cong's J-K president

Srinagar, Dec 10 (PTI) The Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit president Tariq Hameed Karra on Tuesday said a caste survey is needed to give proportionate reservation to various underprivileged sections of the society.

"We believe that reservation distribution should be on the basis of justice but for that it is necessary to have a caste census," Karra told reporters here.

He was responding to questions about protests by some aspirants against the high quota of reservations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Currently, only 30 per cent of seats in the union territory are open to merit candidates, while the rest are reserved for various categories.

"Let the caste census happen and then we will sit and decide what is to be done in the coming days. However, I fail to understand why the government of India is delaying the caste census," Karra said.

Regarding the protests against Rohingya settlers in Jammu, the Karra said while the entry of illegal immigrants is a concern for the country, there is a need to ensure that no one takes undue benefit of these apprehensions.

"It has to be ensured that genuine Muslim citizens of the country should not be targeted under the garb of Rohingyas," he said.

He further said that the international community has established standard procedures for addressing such issues.

"As per international conventions, whatever action is taken, the basic human needs of such people (illegal immigrants) cannot be stopped," Karra said. PTI MIJ ARD ARD