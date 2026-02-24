Need decisive kinetic operations against Pak terrorists in J-K: DGP Nalin Prabhat

Srinagar, Feb 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat on Tuesday called for decisive and uncompromising kinetic operations against Pakistani terrorists in the Union territory.

The Director General of Police (DGP) chaired a comprehensive security review meeting to assess the prevailing security scenario and operational preparedness in north Kashmir's Sopore district, a police spokesperson said.

The DGP was accompanied by Special DG, Coordination, S J M Geelani; Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, V K Birdi; and Deputy IG, North Kashmir Range, Maqsood-ul-Zaman.

During the meeting, Sopore Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Iftkhar Talib presented a detailed briefing on the current security environment, counter-terror measures, anti-narcotics operations, and overall law and order management in the district, the spokesperson said.

He said the DGP reviewed operational strategies, intelligence grid, area domination plans, and measures being undertaken to dismantle the terror ecosystem.

Addressing the officers, Prabhat stressed the need for focused and sustained action against elements supporting terrorism.

He called for decisive and uncompromising kinetic operations against Pakistani terrorists, the spokesperson said.

Prabhat emphasised strengthening intelligence generation, maintaining operational momentum and ensuring close coordination among all security agencies, he said.

According to the spokesperson, the DGP appreciated the efforts of Sopore police and urged officers to remain vigilant, proactive and committed to ensuring peace, stability and security in the district.