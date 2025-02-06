Need early reform of key multilateral bodies, including UNSC: President Murmu

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu Thursday emphasised the need for early and comprehensive reform of key multilateral bodies, including the United Nations Security Council, to make them reflective of contemporary global realities.

Welcoming Philemon Yang, the President of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), who had called on President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, she said 2025 will see important UN conferences like the Fourth Conference on Financing for Development, and the Third UN Ocean Conference, among others.

Murmu assured Yang of India's active and constructive participation in these platforms.

Murmu appreciated Yang's emphasis on science and data-driven approach to sustainable development and his inclusive vision. She also commended his leadership in the adoption of the "Pact for the Future" at the Summit for the Future held in New York in September 2024.

She said that India will continue to champion the causes of the Global South, including at the UN, guided by the philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", according to the statement issued by the President's office.

The two leaders also discussed the close and friendly bilateral relations between India and Cameroon, which have grown steadily over the years, especially in development partnership and capacity building, it said.

Yang is a Cameroonian politician.

Murmu said that India shares a special bond with Africa, and it was during India's G20 Presidency in 2023 that the African Union was included in the grouping as a permanent member.