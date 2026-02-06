Need fast-track court in every district to fight crimes against children, women: Swati Maliwal in RS

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal on Friday called for the setting up of fast-track courts in every district of the country for speedy trials to protect children and women from sexual crimes.

Participating in a discussion on a private member bill, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill 2024, in the Upper House, Maliwal also called for enhancing resources for police and fixing their accountability.

Pointing out challenges faced by victims of sexual violence, she said that cases take a lot of time to come to a conclusion, and there are over 3 lakh POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases pending in courts.

"No every district has a fast-track courts, and wherever they are, there justice is not happening at a fast pace," Maliwal lamented.

Pointing out measures to protect women and children from sexual crimes, she said, "Every district must have fast-track courts, and they should work in a fast-track manner." Each district must also have modern forensic science laboratories, she said, adding that at present those laboratories are in a poor condition, and for years, samples are lying wasted in those labs.

"If forensic samples are made available timely, there are chances of expediting the cases in the court in a fast-track manner," Maliwal said, adding that the lengthy trials take a toll on the ability of the rape survivors to fight their cases.

Stating that women's safety is not a responsibility of just the police and government, and is a collective responsibility of society, she said, "It needs an honest implementation of the law." She also said resources for police must be increased and their accountability must be fixed.

Maliwal said only 14.3 per cent conviction is happening in POCSO cases due to various factors, including weakness in police investigation, samples lying wasted in forensic labs for years and lack of a proper support system for affected girls.

She also called for increasing the number of public prosecutors while fixing their accountability, highlighting limitations to the number of cases they can fight.

Earlier, when the Upper House reassembled for a post-lunch session, several private member bills were introduced.

Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena (UBT) introduced the Airline Passengers' Rights Bill, 2024, which seeks to prevent air passengers from exploitation in terms of fares, basic amenities, and unjust profits by carriers, and ensure compensation in case of undue delays, loss or damage of luggage.

She also introduced The Employees' Wellbeing Bill, 2025, which seeks to promote the well-being of full-time, temporary, and contractual employees in their workplace by limiting working hours, fixing leaves, addressing mental health concerns, and ensuring appropriate compensation.

A A Rahim of CPI(M) introduced The Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025, which seeks to provide employees with the right to disconnect from work-related communications outside working hours by establishing a comprehensive framework for work-life balance. The bill aims to protect the mental health and well-being of employees and to ensure equitable labour practices in the digital age. PTI RKL HVA