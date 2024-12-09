Need for all parties to work towards preserving Syria's territorial integrity: India

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) A day after rebel forces overthrew President Bashar Assad's authoritarian government in Syria, India on Monday called for a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process to bring stability to that country.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is monitoring the unfolding developments in Syria while underlining the need for all parties to work towards preserving the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Arab Republic.

The Syrian government collapsed on Sunday as the rebels seized control of the capital Damascus. Assad fled the country for an undisclosed location, marking the end of his family's 50-year rule.

"We are monitoring the situation in Syria in light of the ongoing developments. We underline the need for all parties to work towards preserving the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria," the MEA said in a statement.

"We advocate a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process respecting the interests and aspirations of all sections of Syrian society," it said.

The MEA said the Indian embassy in Damascus is in contact with the Indian community in Syria for their "safety and security".

Hours after the rebels captured power, official sources in Delhi on Sunday said all Indian nationals in Syria are safe. Many leading countries have also welcomed the fall of the nearly 14-year-long Assad regime that witnessed civil strife across Syria.

"After 14 years of conflict, the Syrian people finally have reason for hope," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"The Assad regime's refusal since 2011 to engage in a credible political process and its reliance on the brutal support of Russia and Iran led inevitably to its own collapse," he said.

Blinken said the US strongly supports a peaceful transition of power to an accountable Syrian government through an inclusive Syrian-led process.

"During this transitional period, the Syrian people have every right to demand the preservation of state institutions, the resumption of key services, and the protection of vulnerable communities," he said.

The French foreign ministry welcomed the fall of Assad's regime and said the time for unity has come.

"France calls for weapons to fall silent, for the democratic institutions to be preserved, for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria to be respected," it said.

France also pitched for a peaceful political transition, one that respects the diversity of the Syrian people and protects civilians and all minorities, in accordance with international law.

"It calls on all Syrians to unite, to reconcile, and to reject all forms of extremism," the French foreign ministry said. PTI MPB RHL