Need for developing robust north-south corridor in UP: CM Adityanath

Lucknow, May 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday highlighted the need for developing a robust north-south corridor to transform the state's connectivity.

Emphasising that most of the existing highways and expressways in the state are concentrated along the east-west axis, he said it was now imperative to build a strong corridor linking districts from the Nepal border in the north to the southernmost parts of the state, according to a press statement.

Presenting this vision during a review meeting of the Public Works Department (PWD), Adityanath proposed that the sections falling under the national highways be developed with the support of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) while the construction, strengthening and widening of the remaining routes should be undertaken at the state level.

He also directed that greenfield road projects be proposed wherever required to ensure comprehensive connectivity.

The chief minister mentioned that the proposed corridor would not only enhance the state's connectivity with Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh but would also boost commercial activities in the border districts and promote inclusive development.

He instructed that construction materials such as cement and steel should preferably be sourced from manufacturing units within UP, provided they meet quality standards.

He further directed officials to ensure that all districts and assembly constituencies of the state benefit equally while preparing the annual work plan, so that no region is left behind in development.

He mentioned that before starting any project, its usefulness, possible impact and effect on the local population must be properly studied.

Considering the increasing traffic pressure in the urban areas, the chief minister said there should be a special focus on building bypasses, ring roads and flyovers.

He added that in the urban local bodies with a population of over one lakh, priority should be given to construction projects that improve traffic flow and help people avoid traffic jams.

Talking about rural connectivity, the chief minister said funds from village, block and district-level panchayats should be better utilised to provide good road facilities in villages as well.

He also reviewed plans for the construction of important bridges and railway overbridges (ROBs) in the state. Among them are a proposed new bridge over the Ganga River in Prayagraj connecting Salori and Jhunsi, another bridge parallel to the Naini Bridge, and a proposed rail-cum-road bridge downstream of the Malviya Bridge in Varanasi.

Highlighting the need for regular monitoring of under-construction projects, he said accountability must be fixed in case of any delays and there should be no compromise with technical quality.

He also mentioned that special plans are being made to ensure safe and easy access to religious places. Priority is being given to those sites that receive more than five lakh visitors annually, he said.

Two hundred seventy-two roads connecting these important religious places have been selected for widening, strengthening and development. These routes have been chosen in a way that requires minimal land acquisition so that the work can be completed quickly, he said.

In addition, 33 key projects have been included in the action plan to strengthen the connectivity of industrial and logistics parks.

Through these projects, industrial units will be linked to national and state highways, which will further enhance the industrial landscape of the state and boost economic growth. PTI ABN ABN KSS KSS